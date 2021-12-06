Dan Walker takes swipe at Piers Morgan storming off set after dig at Strictly exit
Dan Walker has hit back at Piers Morgan after he mocked him following his exit from Strictly Come Dancing.
The BBC Breakfast presenter, 44, finished in fifth place in this year’s competition after being voted off at the weekend.
Responding to Walker’s praise of his dance partner/teacher Nadiya Bychkova, Morgan, 56, said: “You came 5th, mate. She needed a better pupil.”
Walker came back: “I did think about walking off when @CraigRevHorwood gave me some grief in week 2 but… who does that?”
His tweet was accompanied by a clip Morgan storming out of the Good Morning Britain studio during a discussion about Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.
The incident had led to the controversial personality quitting the ITV breakfast show in March.
While his time on the BBC dance competition may be over, Walker was very gracious in his defeat, writing on the micro-blogging site: “I’m sad it’s over but I’m so thankful it happened. We had an amazing run & the right 4 people are in the SF - Rose, John AJ & Rhys are all brilliant.”
He added: “Thank you for all your gorgeous kind comments and thanks to the angry lot for spurring me on to work harder.”
