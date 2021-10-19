Disney delays release date of Black Panther 2, Indiana Jones 5 and more Marvel titles
Disney has confirmed that it is pushing back the release date for a number of its upcoming movies.
Among the titles are Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which moves from March 25 to May 6, Thor: Love and Thunder from May 6 to July 8 and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from July 8 to November 11.
The Marvels has also been postponed to early 2023 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was bumped from February 17 to July 28, 2023.
Away from Marvel, the fifth instalment of the Indiana Jones franchise will now bow on June 30, 2023 instead of July 29, 2022.
The House of Mouse have put the delays down to production issues and not the Coronavirus pandemic.
