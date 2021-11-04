Dwayne Johnson has revealed plans to ban the use of real guns on any future movies made by his Seven Bucks Productions company.

The move comes after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was fatally shot last month on another production company’s set when actor Alec Baldwin, 63, unknowingly discharged a loaded gun while rehearsing for western Rust.

Speaking to Variety at the Los Angeles premiere of his latest movie Red Notice, the 42-year-old vowed: “Any movie we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions... anything we do or produce – we won’t use real guns at all.

“We’re going to switch over the rubber guns, and we’re going to take care of it in the post. We’re not going to worry about the dollars, we won’t worry about what it costs.”

Reflecting on the tragedy that had prompted the move, he said: “We lost a life. My heart goes out to her family and everybody on set. I’ve known Alec, too, for a very long time.

“I love the movie business. There are safety protocols and measures that we have always taken in the movie business and we take that very seriously, and these sets are safe sets, and we’re proud of that.

“When something like this happens of this magnitude... I think the most prudent thing and the smartest thing to do is just pause for a second and really re-examine how you’re going to move forward.”

He concluded: “Any movie we do that Seven Bucks does with any studio, the rule is we’re not going to use real guns. That’s it.”