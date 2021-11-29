Ed Sheeran and Elton John channel Love Actually as they tease their new Christmas song
Ed Sheeran and Elton John have officially confirmed the title and release date of their new Christmas song after months of teasing.
‘Merry Christmas’ will be released on Friday with all proceeds from this year’s Christmas period going towards the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation and Elton John Aids Foundation.
The famous pair confirmed the news on social media by sharing a clip of them recreating a scene from Christmas film Love Actually.
In the clip, Ed, 30, can be seen arriving at 74-year-old Elton’s door where gradually unveils several cards, reading: “Hello, last Christmas, I received a call from my mate Elton John and he told me we should do a Christmas song. And I replied, yeah, maybe in 2022. But I actually wrote the chorus that day, and here we are.”
He continued: “Our Christmas song, ‘Merry Christmas,’ is out this Friday... It has sleigh bells - a lot of them.”
Ed first revealed the collaboration during an interview on Dutch radio station NPO Radio 2 in October, landing him in trouble with the Rocket Man musician.
Speaking to the NME about it afterwards, Elton said: “Yeah, he let the cat out of the bag, didn’t he?
“I was sworn to secrecy and then big mouth f*****g Sheeran goes to the Netherlands! It’s supposed to come out - we haven’t finished it yet, so there’s still work to be done.”
Thankfully it looks like it all worked out in the end.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox