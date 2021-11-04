04 November 2021

Gal Gadot to play Evil Queen in Disney’s live action Snow White remake

By Tina Campbell
Gal Gadot is being lined up to play the Evil Queen in Disney’s live adaptation of Snow White.

The Red Notice actress, 36, is in final talks for the role with the House of Mouse, according to Deadline.

West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler is set to play the poisonous apple-biting titular character with Marc Webb set to direct and Marc Platt producing.

Music will play a key factor in this re-telling with new songs being written for it by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Oscar and Tony-winning duo behind La La Land, The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen.

Production is expected to start in 2022.

