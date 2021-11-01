Simon Cowell replaced as judge by Gary Barlow on ITV’s Walk The Line
Take That singer Gary Barlow is set to replace Simon Cowell as a judge on ITV’s upcoming talent show Walk The Line.
Simon, 62, has stepped down as head judge and will instead have an active role behind the cameras as creator and producer.
He told The Sun: “This is a situation where I have decided it is right for me to focus on my role as the Creator and Producer as we build up to the hugely exciting launch.
“Gary’s musical pedigree is second to none – and we have known each other a long time now - so I am delighted he is picking up the baton for me for the first series of Walk The Line. I know he will do a fantastic job.”
The music mogal has been a familiar face on TV judging panels for almost two decades, but is said to want to spend more time with partner Lauren Silverman, 44, and son Eric, seven.
This comes 15 months after he was involved in an electric bike accident in which he broke his back and was almost paralysed for life.
