Judge Rinder and Ed Balls confirmed to co-host Good Morning Britain alongside Susanna Reid
Rob Rinder and Ed Balls have been confirmed to co-host Good Morning Britain alongside show regular Suanna Reid.
Criminal barrister Rob, 43, will take his place behind the desk on Wednesday November 10 and Wednesday December 1, while former Labour politician will fill in from Monday 15 November until Wednesday 17 November.
Speaking about his upcoming hosting stint, Judge Rinder star Rob said he was “excited” at the prospect of working alonside best friend Susanna Reid.
In a press statement, he said: “I think being a seasoned barrister will stand me in good stead for hosting Good Morning Britain later this month, demonstrating I’m just as comfortable holding politicians to account as I am judging the week’s TV with Susanna on the Gogglebox sofa.
“Plus, who wouldn’t want the chance to guest present GMB alongside one of their best friends?”
For his part, Ed, 54, said: “I always thoroughly enjoy being a guest on ‘Good Morning Britain’, but I have a sneaky suspicion I’m going to enjoy hosting alongside Susanna even more.
“Eagle-eyed viewers may remember I appeared as a guest on ‘GMB’ during my stint on ‘Strictly’, and during that appearance Susanna and I recreated one of my dance lifts. I can reassure everyone that won’t be happening again, and that my feet will be kept firmly on the ground…”
The show has seen several famous faces take on hosting duties in place of Piers Morgan - who left the show on air back in March amid controversy over his comments about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.
These have included Alistair Campbell, Richard Bacon and Richard Madeley, who recently confirmed that he will be co-hosting permanently on a part-time basis.
