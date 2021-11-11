Henry Cavill responds to claims he could be the new James Bond, saying ‘Nothing is off the table’
Henry Cavill has responded to reports that he is in talks to replace Daniel Craig as the new James Bond.
The 38-year-old actor has already played Superman so the spy role left vacant by Craig, 53, following his departure from the franchise after last movie No Time To Die, wouldn’t be too much of a stretch.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said: “I think it would be very exciting to have a conversation with the producers. In an ideal world, I’d never have to turn anything down.
“Nothing is off the table. It’s an honour to even be part of that conversation.”
Other names said to be in the running to play the new Bond include Tom Hardy, Richard Madden and Idris Elba.
