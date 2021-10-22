error code: 1003
22 October 2021

I’m A Celebrity 2021: Ant and Dec dress as knights in teaser trailer for new series

By Tina Campbell
Ant and Dec have donned their finest armour to promote the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

The Geordie duo will be heading back to Gwrych Castle with a host of new celebrities when the show returns to ITV next month.

In preparation, a new clip sees Ant and Dec dressed as knights to discuss the ways in which they intend to torture this year’s contestants.

A previously released video showed the presenters reacting excitedly to this year’s line-up, but the faces that they were shown were blurred out for viewers.

While the official line-up has yet to be announced, rumoured celebrities expected to take part include Good Morning Britain’s Richard Madeley, former Love Island star Maura Higgins and ex Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips.

