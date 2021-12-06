Arlene Phillips has become the first celebrity to be voted off of the 2021 series of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

At 78-year’s-old, the former Strictly Come Dancing judge is the oldest ever contestant to take part in I’m A Celebrity.

Sadly viewers decided that her time was up however after she received the fewest public votes on Sunday night.

Speaking after leaving camp at Gwrych Castle in Wales, Phillips said she was “in a way relieved”.

She added: “You know, I want to see my family, but (I’m) emotional because of everything this has been, the highs and the lows, it’s been something in my life that I never imagined doing and it’s been extraordinary”.

The professional dancer said it was “much harder” than she had anticipated it being, and explained: “I’d psyched myself up, I was so prepared for it… I’d focused on why I was doing this and what I want to achieve and get out of it you know for my granddaughter, to try to show I was fearless but it is hard.”

During her time in the camp she bult up an unlikely friendship with music producer Naughty Boy.

When asked who she would like to win, she immeadiately named the La La La hit-maker.

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.