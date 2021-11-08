I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up revealed as contestants enter quarantine in Wales ahead of new series
The wait to find out who will be taking part in this year’s I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here is over.
While ITV has yet to officially confirm the class of 2021, The Sun has shared a full list and they have form for getting it right every year.
Many of these stars were snapped over the weekend arriving at the Wales set in order to begin the compulsory two weeks quarantine ahead of the show launch on November 21.
The names that you can expect to be taking part in Bushtucker Trials: are Loose Women star Frankie Bridge, Good Morning Britain regular Richard Madeley, former BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin and ex Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Philips.
It’s set to be a battle of the soaps with stars Adam Woodyatt (Ian Beale in EastEnders), Simon Gregson (Steve McDonald in Coronation Street) and Danny Miller (Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale) also said to be taking part.
Plus, footballer David Ginola, BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ, Snoochie Shy, Rudimental star DJ Locksmith and rapper Naughty Boy are believed to be on board.
Along with athlete Kadeena Cox, who won multiple gold medalsat the Paralympics in 2016, is also slated to participate, alongside diver Matty Lee. who secured a gold medal for Team HB at the Tokyo Olympics alongside Tom Daley.
