I’m A Celebrity’s Snoochie Shy a screaming wreck as she takes part in second trial Treacherous Traps
I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! has teased what’s in store for contestant Snoochie Shy as she attempts tonight’s trial, Treacherous Traps.
After losing out to Emmerdale’s Danny Miller in the first eating trial of the series on Monday night, the 29-year-old has been voted to take part in another grueling challenge.
A teaser clip sees the clearly terrified radio DJ locked in a dark underground tunnel with rats and other unseen nasties.
“Very best of luck,” Dec tells her. “You can start when you hear the klaxon.”
The klaxon has barely even sounded however when she lets out a piercing scream while attempting to reach out to find the star.
“I’ve not even gone inside yet,” she wails before letting out further screams.
An amused Dec remarks to Ant: “She’s clearly talking her way through it.”
Oblivious to their comments, Snoochie isn’t doing too well on the star front, declaring: “I just dropped it!”
Before she can pick it back up though, she cries out: “He’s licking me! What is that? Where’s the star? Where’s the star?”
After losing out yesterday, will her camp mates be as understanding a second time?
I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! airs this evening at 9.15pm on ITV and ITV Hub.
