I’m A Celebrity 2021 start date ‘revealed’ as show returns to Gwrych Castle in Wales
The start date for I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here is closer than you think.
Presenters Ant and Dec will welcome a new batch of celebrities to Gwrych Castle in Wales on Sunday, 21 November, according to The Sun.
Covid restrictions have once again forced the ITV show to take place in North Wales instead of the Australian jungle.
Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson, 47, EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt, 53, and Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley, 65, are among the names expected to take part in this year’s Bushtucker Trials.
Loose Women’s Frankie Bridge, 32, and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips, 78, have also been tipped to appear.
Last year’s show was won by Giovanna Fletcher, author and wife of McFly star Tom Fletcher, who is currently competing on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.
