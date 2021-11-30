I’m A Celebrity live show cancelled for third night as set repair work continues after Storm Arwen
I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here’s live show has been cancelled for a third night-in-a-row, ITV have confirmed.
Filming for the reality TV show has had to be halted again following havoc caused by Storm Arwen in the UK over the weekend.
It has been reported that Gwrych Castle in Abergele where the show is filmed was subjected to around 80mph winds which uprooted trees on site and subsequently damaged a production tent.
The medical unit is also said to have been affected along with fallen branches reportedly blocking a path near Kiosk Cledwyn’s Ye Olde Shoppe.
The celebrities including Naughty Boy, Frankie Bridge, Simon Gregson and Adam Woodyatt meanwhile were evacuated over the weekend to allow for repair work to be safely carried out and have returned to individual isolation.
It is understood that they are adhering to strict Covid guidelines and have no access to the outside world.
In a statement, ITV said it is hoped that the show will return from tomorrow night (Tuesday November 30) with show hosts Ant and Dec back presenting live from the Castle.
Should all go to plan, there will be a live public vote for a new Trial during tomorrow’s episode with Ant and Dec revealing the result to the campmates live at the end of the programme.
Freddie and Jamie’s DNA Journey will air tonight at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub in place of the planned I’m A Celebrity episode.
