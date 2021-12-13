James Bond boss Barbara Broccoli ‘open’ to character being gender non-binary in future
Barbara Broccoli says while James Bond continue to be played by a male, she is “open” to the idea of a non-binary 007 in future.
As speculation continues over who will replace Daniel Craig following his departure from the role in No Time To Die, Ms Broccoli appeared as a guest on the podcast Girls On Film.
When drawn by host Anna Smith on the prospect of a non-binary James Bond in future, she replied: “Who knows, I think it’s open, you know? We just have to find the right actor.”
It follows her recent remarks to The Hollywood Reporter that the next James Bond would be a British man of “any ethnicity”.
While names such as Idris Elba and Henry Cavill have been thrown into the ring, Ms Broccoli is in no hurry to name a successor, adding: “I want to let this film play and really celebrate Daniel’s incredible achievement that he has done over 16 years.
“People always ask, ‘Oh, who’s the next James Bond?’ It’s like asking a bride as she’s going up to the altar who’s her next husband going to be. I don’t really want to think about who is going to be the next person until I absolutely have to.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox