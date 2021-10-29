Jamie Dornan defends Fifty Shades films saying, ‘they did a lot for me’
Jamie Dornan has no times for haters of his Fifty Shades movies.
The Irish actor, 49 - who will next be seen in movie Belfast - insisted that even if critics panned them, he would be eternally “grateful” to the three raunchy flicks.
Speaking to GQ magazine, he explained: “Look, put it this way: It’s done no harm to my career to be part of a movie franchise that has made more than $1 billion. Every working actor would say the same thing. It’s provided — a lot.
“There’s no shame in saying it’s transformed my life and my family’s life financially. I am very, very grateful for this and always will be.”
“And the fans loved it,” the father-of-three continued.
“Kevin Maher [the film critic] at The Times didn’t love it — what a surprise! But I take issue with the whole thing being just a bit of a joke. Everyone involved worked as hard as they could on those films, including myself.”
Drawn on whether he felt pressure to “prove” himself as an actor post-Fifty Shades, he responded: “Whether A Private War, Anthropoid or Belfast, or whatever comes next, the line in the press is always, ‘It’s the best thing he’s done since Fifty Shades.‘ As if I am still needing to prove myself.
“I am still paying penance for that choice to get me back to where I was beforehand.”
“Look, I get it, and to be honest with you, it spurs me on. It lights a fire in me. If that means people saying, ‘Oh, actually he’s not that bad,’ well, so be it.”
