Jason Mantzoukas will voice Tommy Lee’s penis in upcoming series Pam and Tommy.

The 49-year-old actor, who is best known for roles in The League, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Good Place and Big Mouth, will voice the former Mötley Crue drummer’s manhood in a scene during the second episode of the limited eight-part series, which will stream on Hulu in the US and Disney+ under the Star banner in the UK from next month.

The scene, which is inspired by a passage in Lee’s memoir Tommyland, sees the musician (played by Sebastian Stan) engage in a “heart-to-heart talk” with his member to discuss whether he’s falling in love after meeting Pamela Anderson (Lily James).

Speaking to Variety about what he believes could be a landmark moment in TV, writer Robert D. Siegel said: “I think it might be a first [for television]. There was gentle pushback, because you’ve got to push back a little when a talking penis is presented to you. But Hulu awas extremely supportive.”

Viewers will be treated to the site of an animatronic penis, which required the work of four puppeteers to bring it to life.

Tommy Lee actor Stan said he approached the scene like he would with any other acting partner, explaining: “By the end of it, I treated it like it was an intimate buddy conversation that one might have when they’re falling in love.”

Otherwise based on true events, Pam and Tommy will follow Anderson and Lee as they deal with the scandal of having their now infamous sex tape leaked online by a disgruntled contractor (Seth Rogen).

The highly-anticipated series is described as “a love story, crime caper and cautionary tale rolled into one,” exploring privacy, technology and celebrity.