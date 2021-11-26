26 November 2021

Jeremy Clarkson reveals he almost lost a leg in freak farming accident while filming for new Amazon series

By Tina Campbell
26 November 2021

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed he almost lost a leg during a farming accident.

The 61 year-old, whose Amazon Prime series ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ chronicled his take-over of Diddly Squat farm in the Cotswolds, spoke of the incident as he appeared on The Johnathan Ross Show.

He told Ross: “I got this thing called a telehandler, it’s like a JCB thing. I thought, ‘I’ll just use its front to push the post in.’ I actually got Kaleb [Cooper] to go in and it got halfway into the ground and the fence was leaning on it and it flicked back.

“How it didn’t take my leg off... I didn’t walk properly for a week. This was a quarter of a tonne of fence post.”

The Grand Tour and former Top Gear presenter spoke about how the idea for his new show came about, saying: “I was contractually obliged to make a programme on my own. I thought, ‘I’m slightly bored of Terminal 5, I’ll film at home on the farm’.

“I met Gerald, who is my head of security. I’d met them and thought they were a really interesting bunch of people who you rarely see on television. Everyone is larger than life and they’re not.

“I thought what a lovely programme it would be to try and learn to be a farmer.”

The Jonathan Ross Show is on this Saturday at 10:05pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

