From aliens to Tom Holland as Percy Pig: John Lewis and M&S go head to head as they unveil 2021 Christmas ads
Hollywood A-lister Tom Holland has swapped his Spider-Man suit to become Percy Pig this Christmas as part of Marks & Spencer’s bumper festive campaign.
The retailer has brought children’s favourite sweet Percy Pig to life through animation for the first time to celebrate the launch of its new Christmas food ranges.
It has hired Tom Holland, who is set to reappear as Spider-Man in the third instalment of his franchise next month, to voice the porcine character.
In the ad, Percy comes to life after a swing of the wand by a fairy played by another well-known British actor, Dawn French.
The pair then roam an M&S foodhall store, with the company showing a variety of new products including a triple-chocolate panettone and “golden-blond Christmas pudding”.
“I’ve loved Percy Pigs for as long as I can remember, and when I was asked to be his voice – his first ever voice – it took me less than a second to say yes,” Holland said.
Meanwhile, John Lewis has made the decision to launch their campaign a week earlier than usual after seeing a rise in searches for Christmas products online with shoppers hoping to dodge supply chain issues in the lead-up to the big day.
Looking to the skies for inspiration, their festive clip sees a human boy befriend a female alien as they help them to celebrate their first ever Christmas.
A kind of ET meets Netflix’s Stranger Things, it is set to a soundtrack of the 1985 Philip Oakey and Giorgio Moroder hit Together in Electric Dreams which has been reworked by the 20-year-old singer Lola Young.
