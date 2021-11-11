Justin Bieber announces he will perform new concert as a digital avatar
Justin Bieber is set to perform a new concert as a digital avatar.
The Canadian popstar, 27, is teaming up with virtual concert company Wave on the upcoming Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience on November 18.
The move follows in the footsteps of Swedish supergroup ABBA, who recently announced a series of shows in London where they will appear in ‘Abbatar’ form for their upcoming Voyage tour.
Speaking about the prospect of performing as an avatar, the Baby hit-maker said: “I am a big believer in Wave and love the platform as a new way for me to engage with my fans.
“I’m excited to be using this technology to bring people together and connect with fans from all over the world. I can’t wait for them to check out this interactive performance.”
The virtual show will take place at 2am GMT on November 18, and be broadcast again on November 20 and 21.
