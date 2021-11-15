Kanye West releases deluxe edition of Donda album including five new songs
Kanye West has shared the deluxe version of latest album Donda.
The 44-year-old rapper - who is now officially known as Ye - originally released his tenth studio album in May.
Since then, he has been a busy boy revising the song order and adding five new tracks on the expanded edition.
This takes the album’s total to 32 tracks with a combined running time of two hours and 11 minutes.
The new tracks include: Up From The Ashes, Never Abandon Your Family, Keep My Spirit Alive (pt 2), Remote Control (pt 2) and Life Of The Party featuring André 3000.
Life Of The Party wasn’t on the original cut of Donda because the lyrics of André 3000’s verse were deemed too explicit.
On the deluxe version of the record, any expletives are bleeped out.
Commenting on his previous omission in a statement, André 3000 - real name André Lauren Benjamin - said: “I thought it was a beautiful choice to make a clean album, but unfortunately, I didn’t know that was the plan before I wrote and recorded my verse.
“It was clear to me that an edited ‘clean’ format of the verse would not work without having the raw, original also available. So, sadly, I had to be omitted from the original album release.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox