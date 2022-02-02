Killng Eve has dropped the full trailer for the highly anticipated fourth and final season of the BBC spy thriller.

The clip sees Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) turn to Eve (Sandra Oh) for help in getting revenge on The Twelve for the death of her son.

Eve however has a score to settle of her own as she comes face-to-face once again with ex lover Villanelle (Jodie Comer).

The psychopathic assassin is claiming that she has changed her ways, having turned to religion, but Eve isn’t buying it.

Also reprising their role is Kim Bodnia as Villanelle’s former mentor, Konstantin Vasiliev.

Joining the cast for the fourth series are Anjana Vasan, Robert Gilbert and Marie-Sophie Ferdane — who will play an assassin described as having “even more issues than Villanelle”.

Comer, who has won an Emmy for her portrayal as Villanelle, has previously said that she feels “sad” about saying goodbye to the character, but that she feels the time is right.

“I’m trying not to think about it too much, honestly,” the Liverpool-born actress told Harper’s Bazaar. “It’s sad, you know? I’ve been with this character for a really, really long time. [But] I would rather we ended on a good note and kept our integrity, instead of going on and on, and being kicked out the door.”

Killing Eve airs on BBC America in the US, and BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK. Season 4 begins on February 27, but not in the UK.