18 October 2021

Kimberley Walsh gives update on Girls Aloud reunion following Sarah Harding’s death

By Tina Campbell
Kimberley Walsh has revealed that plans for a Girls Aloud reunion are currently on hold.

The chart-topping girl group had been making plans to reform to mark their 20th anniversary, however Kimberley says that’s all on the back burner following group member Sarah Harding’s death last month from breast cancer at the age of 39.

Speaking to The Sun, the Sound of the Underground hit-maker, 39, explained: “It’s not really something we’re even thinking about obviously, withe situation as it is, no one is even in that headspace right now.”

Her comments come after fellow Girls Aloud alum Cheryl pulled out of headlining Birmingham Pride last month saying she was not “emotionally, physically or mentally able to perform,” in the wake of Sarah’s passing.

