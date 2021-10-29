Lady Gaga has murder on her mind in new House Of Gucci movie trailer
Ridley Scott’s House Of Gucci has released a new look at the upcoming crime biopic.
The film is an adaptation of Sara Gay Forden’s 2000 book, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story Of Murder, Madness, Glamour And Greed.
Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci - grandson of Guccio Gucci, founder of the designer fashion label.
In real life, Maurizio was shot dead in 1995 and Reggiani was convicted of ordering his murder in 1998. She was released from prison in 2014.
The new trailer teases Reggiani’s initiation inth the Gucci family which is met by hotility by Aldo Guccio (Al Pacino), Maurizio’s uncle and chairman of the company for more than 30 years.
Attempting to infiltrate the business, she is warned by Aldo: “Gucci is what I say it is. This is not a woman’s game. Remember that.”
House Of Gucci also stars Adam Driver and Jared Leto and will be released in UK cinemas on November 26.
