Mel Gibson has revealed that he will be directing a new Lethal Weapon movie.

The 65-year-old actor and director who starred in the previous four Lethal Weapon films confirmed the news at a fan event in London.

Speaking at An Experience with Mel Gibson, which took place at Intercontinental London at The O2 on Saturday he revealed that he took the job to honour the wishes of the late Richard Donner who had directed him in all the previous instalments.

Donner’s career spanned over 50 years when he passed away last July at the age of 91.

According to Gibson, despite getting on in years, Donner had been working hard on a screenplay for Lethal Weapon 5.

Gibson told the audience in the British capital: “The man who directed all the Lethal films, Richard Donner, he was a big guy.

“He was developing the screenplay and he got pretty far along with it. And he said to me one day, ‘Listen kid, if I kick the bucket you will do it.’ And I said: ‘Shut up.’ But he did indeed pass away.

“But he did ask me to do it and at the time I didn’t say anything. He said it to his wife and to the studio and the producer. So I will be directing the fifth one,” he continued.

Gibson has yet to reveal if he will be reprising his role of Martin Riggs in the upcoming flick, or if Danny Glover, 75, will return as his cop partner Roger Murtaugh.