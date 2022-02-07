Benedict Cumberbatch will have to make room for some new silverware after The Power of The Dog won big at this year’s London Critics’ Circle Film Awards.

The Netflix Western, which is an adaptation of Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel, scooped four awards, including the coveted Film of the Year prize, Director of the Year for Jane Campion, Actor of the Year for Benedict Cumberbatch and Supporting Actor of the Year for his co-star Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Campion’s win for Power of The Dog marks her second time scooping the organisation’s top honour, coming 28 years after the first for 1994’s The Piano.

Other big winners were the Japanese film Drive My Car, which was named Foreign Language Film of the Year, while its director Ryusuke Hamaguchi was awarded the Screenwriter of the Year prize alongside his co-writer Takamasa Oe.

Olivia Colman was honoured with the Actress of the Year accolade for The Lost Daughter, after being snubbed by the Baftas.

While Tilda Swinton and Andrew Garfield were both recognised for their bodies of work in 2021.

Due to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic, the the 42nd annual awards ceremony was forced to take place virtually for the second year-in-a-row via the London Critics’ Circle YouTube channel on Sunday evening.

An in-person event to celebrate this year's winners is being planned for later in 2022.

The full list of winners of the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards 2022 is as follows:

Film of the Year

The Power of the Dog

Foreign Language Film of the Year

Drive My Car

Documentary of the Year

Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

British/Irish Film of the Year

The Souvenir Part II

Director of the Year

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Screenwriter of the Year

Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe - Drive My Car

Actress of the Year

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Actor of the Year

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Supporting Actress of the Year

Ruth Negga – Passing

Supporting Actor of the Year

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

British/Irish Actress of the Year

Tilda Swinton – Memoria, The Souvenir Part II and The French Dispatch

British/Irish Actor of the Year

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick... Boom!, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Spider-Man: No Way Home

Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker

Rebecca Hall – Passing

Young British/Irish Performer

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

Technical Achievement Award

Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer – Dune (visual effects)

British/Irish Short Film

Play It Safe