London Critics’ Circle Film Awards 2022: The Power of the Dog dominates list of winners
Benedict Cumberbatch will have to make room for some new silverware after The Power of The Dog won big at this year’s London Critics’ Circle Film Awards.
The Netflix Western, which is an adaptation of Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel, scooped four awards, including the coveted Film of the Year prize, Director of the Year for Jane Campion, Actor of the Year for Benedict Cumberbatch and Supporting Actor of the Year for his co-star Kodi Smit-McPhee.
Campion’s win for Power of The Dog marks her second time scooping the organisation’s top honour, coming 28 years after the first for 1994’s The Piano.
Other big winners were the Japanese film Drive My Car, which was named Foreign Language Film of the Year, while its director Ryusuke Hamaguchi was awarded the Screenwriter of the Year prize alongside his co-writer Takamasa Oe.
Olivia Colman was honoured with the Actress of the Year accolade for The Lost Daughter, after being snubbed by the Baftas.
While Tilda Swinton and Andrew Garfield were both recognised for their bodies of work in 2021.
Due to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic, the the 42nd annual awards ceremony was forced to take place virtually for the second year-in-a-row via the London Critics’ Circle YouTube channel on Sunday evening.
An in-person event to celebrate this year's winners is being planned for later in 2022.
The full list of winners of the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards 2022 is as follows:
Film of the Year
The Power of the Dog
Foreign Language Film of the Year
Drive My Car
Documentary of the Year
Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
British/Irish Film of the Year
The Souvenir Part II
Director of the Year
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Screenwriter of the Year
Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe - Drive My Car
Actress of the Year
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Actor of the Year
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Supporting Actress of the Year
Ruth Negga – Passing
Supporting Actor of the Year
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
British/Irish Actress of the Year
Tilda Swinton – Memoria, The Souvenir Part II and The French Dispatch
British/Irish Actor of the Year
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick... Boom!, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Spider-Man: No Way Home
Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker
Rebecca Hall – Passing
Young British/Irish Performer
Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
Technical Achievement Award
Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer – Dune (visual effects)
British/Irish Short Film
Play It Safe
