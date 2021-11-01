Mariah Carey declares ‘Halloween is over’ as she smashes up pumpkins and rings in Christmas
Mariah Carey has officially rung in the start of the Christmas holidays.
The self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas, 25, shared a clip on Instagram at midnight on Monday (November 1) showing the front of her home decorated in spook-tacular fashion for Halloween.
This included three pumpkins carved with the words: “It’s not time.”
As the clock is heard striking midnight, the songstress appears in a red sequinned dress, glittery heels and toting a candy cane-striped baseball bat.
With Halloween officially over, she smashes the pumpkins to pieces with the bat soundtracked to her 1994 Christmas anthem, All I Want For Christmas Is You, playing in the background.
A caption at the end reads: “It’s time!!! To smash that pumpkin and treat it as pie… cause we still gotta get through Thanksgiving!!!”
Many fans have speculated that a new Christmas project could be on the cards.
Guess we’ll just have to wait to see what Santa brings.
