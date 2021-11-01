01 November 2021

Mariah Carey declares ‘Halloween is over’ as she smashes up pumpkins and rings in Christmas

By Tina Campbell
01 November 2021

Mariah Carey has officially rung in the start of the Christmas holidays.

The self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas, 25, shared a clip on Instagram at midnight on Monday (November 1) showing the front of her home decorated in spook-tacular fashion for Halloween.

This included three pumpkins carved with the words: “It’s not time.”

As the clock is heard striking midnight, the songstress appears in a red sequinned dress, glittery heels and toting a candy cane-striped baseball bat.

With Halloween officially over, she smashes the pumpkins to pieces with the bat soundtracked to her 1994 Christmas anthem, All I Want For Christmas Is You, playing in the background.

A caption at the end reads: “It’s time!!! To smash that pumpkin and treat it as pie… cause we still gotta get through Thanksgiving!!!”

Many fans have speculated that a new Christmas project could be on the cards.

Guess we’ll just have to wait to see what Santa brings.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

World leaders arrive at Cop26 amid ‘one minute to midnight’ climate warning

news

Investigators probe how two trains collided in tunnel leaving several passengers and driver injured

news

Nuno sacked by Tottenham after fifth Premier League defeat of the season

football