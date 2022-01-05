05 January 2022

Netflix shares emotional trailer for third and final season of Ricky Gervais’ After Life

By Tina Campbell
05 January 2022

Netflix has dropped a trailer for the upcoming third series of Ricky Gervais’ comedy series After Life.

The streaming giant recently comfirmed that the third series is set to be the last, with it due to premiere on January 14.

The new clip shows Gervais’ character Tony announce that he will be taking a trip to scatter his father’s ashes.

He also shares a tender moment with Anne (Penelope Wilton) on their bench in the graveyard, where he becomes emotional as he expresses his regret over things he said to late wife (Kerry Godliman) about the afterlife.

While this may be the end for the popular series, Gervais’ relationship with Netflix is set to continue, with the comedian previously teasing that he has been pitching new ideas.

