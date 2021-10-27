27 October 2021

Dave Grohl on Nirvana baby lawsuit: ‘He has a Nevermind tattoo, I don’t’

By Tina Campbell
27 October 2021

Dave Grohl has hit back at the Nevermind baby’s lawsuit pointing out that he has a tattoo of the infamous cover.

Spencer Elden - whose parents allowed him to be photographed naked for the band’s 1991 album cover - is suing Nirvana 30 years on claiming he was sexually exploited and that no written consent was given.

This is despite Elden previously recreating the album cover on a number of occasions and appearing to take pride in his part in the iconic art work, including having a tattoo of it inked on his body.

When pressed on the situation by Vulture, the 52-year-old musician - who is now front man for the Foo Fighters - admitted that he hadn’t given much thought to it and that “like most people, I have to disagree”.

Seeming to imply that there might be an ulterior motive for the lawsuit, he added: “Listen, he’s got a Nevermind tattoo. I don’t.”

