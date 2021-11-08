Olaf actor Josh Gad gives an update on Disney making Frozen 3
Josh Gad who voices lovable snowman Olaf in Disney’s Frozen movies has given an update on whether fans can expect a third instalment.
Despite being the House of Mouse’s biggest money spinner to date, the actor, 40, says that currently there is “no need” for another sequel, but never say never
Speaking to PA, he explained: “Frozen 3 won’t happen unless there’s a reason for Frozen 3 to exist.
“I trust this team with all my heart to believe that unless they have an amazing idea, there’s just no need.”
Adding: “But I also know that the second they do have that idea, they’ll be the first ones to say ‘let’s do it’. But right now, no Frozen 3.”
That doesn’t mean no more Olaf in the interim as the star has reprised the rolefor a series of shorts, entitled Olaf Presents, to be released on Disney+.
During the animated clips, the snowman will retell some of the best-loved Disney animations, including Aladdin, The Lion King and The Little Mermaid in only the way that Olaf can - think his epic recap in Frozen 2 of everything that had happened in the first film.
All episodes of Olaf Presents will be available to stream on Disney+ from November 12.
