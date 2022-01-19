Pam and Tommy full trailer drops featuring Lily James and Sebastian Stan
Disney+ has dropped the explosive full trailer for upcoming series Pam and Tommy which is due to hit the streaming service under the Star banner next month.
In the nearly two-minute-long clip, we get another glimpse of Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, as they deal with the scandal of having a private sex tape leaked online by a disgruntled contractor (Seth Rogen).
The highly anticipated series is described as “a love story, crime caper and cautionary tale rolled into one,” with the eight-part original limited series exploring privacy, technology and celebrity.
The title’s official description also teases that it traces “the origins of the Reality TV-era to a stolen tape seen by millions but meant to have an audience of just two.”
Speaking about morphing into bombshell Anderson for the role, actress James, 32, previously said she felt “liberated”.
“I’ve never done anything where I look very different from myself before. And I’d really like to continue in this vein, because I felt there was something very freeing and liberating in it. There was a bravery that came from that. A courage that came from… disappearing,” she told PORTER magazine.
“I’ve never worked so hard. I’ve read all the books [Anderson] has written, I read her poetry, I can parrot along to all her interviews,” she added to the publication.
Pam and Tommy will begin streaming on Disney+ on February 2.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox