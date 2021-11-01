The Foo Fighters were officially inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by none other than Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney.

This marked the first year that The Pretender rockers were elligable for induction and what a way to do it.

The ceremony took place in Cleeveland, USA, over the weekend and saw the Let It Be hit-maker, 79, draw a surprising number of parallels between himself and Foo Fighters front man, Dave Grohl, 52.

He told the audience: “So me, a teenaged kid in Liverpool, just an ordinary kid going to school like everybody else. And then one day, I heard some music, and I fell into rock ‘n’ roll. It just happened one day. Suddenly, the world changed, and I just fell through a hole in time, and suddenly, I was in rock ‘n’ roll. OK, so by the same time in his life, Dave did the same kind of thing. You know, he’s just an ordinary, kind of goofy kid… and the same thing happened. He falls through the same hole, and he’s in rock ‘n’ roll. And it’s gonna be his life. It’s gonna take over everything.

“And nothing was ever the same again. And it’s so magical. Everyone who knows, everyone who’s connected with it, everyone who loves rock ‘n’ roll, it really is a magical thing that contains so many elements. Like all of the people we’ve heard tonight, I mean, it’s just unbelievable, yeah? So I feel super-privileged to be here tonight, inducting these guys.”

He continued: “So when that happened, and I feel into rock ‘n’ roll, I joined a group. And my group was the Beatles. Like I say, the world changed. Dave did a similar kind of thing. He joined a group — Nirvana. We had a great time with our groups, but then eventually tragedy happened, and my group broke up. The same happened with Dave: His group broke up under tragic circumstances. And so then the question is, what do you do now? And we both were presented with that question. In my case, I thought, “Well, I’ll make an album where I play all the instruments myself.” So I did that. Dave’s group broke up — what’s he do? He makes an album where he plays all the instruments himself. Do you think this guy’s stalking me?

“Anyway, so me, I’m going to name my new group, and I call them Wings. So Dave’s got the same problem, and he’s got to think of a name for the group, so he comes up with Foo Fighters. So now the group is formed, and it’s ready to take flight. It’s Dave, Taylor, Nate, Pat, Chris and Rami – all the members of the Foo Fighters. So here they are tonight. I was just saying to them in the dressing room, ‘This is it. You’re here in Cleveland, and tonight, you’re going to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.” I mean, it’s not just any Hall of Fame, it’s the f**king Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.’”

Afterwards, Sir Paul teamed up with the Foo Fighters for the ultimate Rock Hall super-jam to perform a rollicking rendition of the Beatles track Get Back.