Phillip Schofield tests positive for Covid-19 throwing ITV’s This Morning and Dancing On Ice into chaos
Phillip Schofield has revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and will now need to self-isolate.
The TV presenter, 59, shared a picture of a positive lateral flow test on his Instagram Stories, writing alongside it “Well b******s!! before adding, “Currently just a slightly sore throat.”
The news is sure to throw a bit of the spanner in the works for ITV as the telly favourite, who fronts This Morning Monday to Wednesday, and Dancing On Ice alongside co-star Holly Willoughby, on a Sunday, is seldom off screen.
He will likely now be ruled out of hosting This Morning for at least five days and need two negative lateral flows tests to be able to return to Dancing On Ice on Sunday.
His positive result comes two days after he stepped out in London’s West End to celebrate his daughter Ruby’s 26th birthday.
He and Ruby were joined by his wife Stephanie Lowe, 58, and their other daughter Molly, 28, as they enjoyed a jam-packed evening, including a meal at Circo Populaire and drinks at Soho House, followed by the theatre to watch musical Les Misérables.
Schofield confirmed on social media in November that he is triple vaccinated.
His TV co-host Willoughby, 40, has been missing from This Morning of late as she enjoys a pre-arranged two-week holiday.
Former The Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes, 32, has been filling in for her.
