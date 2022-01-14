A reboot Quantum Leap, the beloved TV show about time travel from the 1990s, is reportedly in the works.

The original series ran from 1989 until 1993 and starred Scott Bakula as time-travelling scientist Dr Sam Beckett and Dean Stockwell as his cigar-chomping holographic guide, Al Calavicci, “striving to put right, what once went wrong”.

According to Deadline, the premise for the new show would be set in present time and follow a new team as they attempt to restart Beckett‘s time travel project with the aim of understanding the mysteries behind the time machine and the man who created it.

The publication states that the new Quantum Leap has been given the green light for a pilot episode by US channel NBC.

Bakula, who appeared in all the original 97 episodes, is not attached to reprise his role or produce the new show but is aware of the reboot and has had conversations about potentially getting involved.

Stockwell died last November, aged 85.

Reboots of the show have been attempted numerous times and speaking last year to the late Bob Saget on his podcast, Bakula, who went on to star in Star Trek: Enterprise and NCIS: New Orleans, said that had been “very significant conversations” about a Quantum Leapreboot.

“The rights were a mess for years. I don’t know if they’re even sorted out now. That’s always been the biggest complication,” he said, adding that he had spoken to series creator Don Bellisario over the years about a potential comeback, “and he would always say, ‘I can’t write it without thinking of you and Dean.’”