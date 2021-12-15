Rare David Bowie demo I Want Your Love recorded in 1965 expected to sell for thousands at auction
A rare vinyl recording of a previously unreleased song featuring David Bowie is expected to fetch thousands when it goes up for auction this month.
The song, titled I Want Your Love, was recorded in 1965 by a teenage Bowie with his band at the time, Davy Jones and the Lower Third.
The music collectable will be auctioned at Wessex Auction Rooms tomorrow (December 16) where it is expected to sell for between £8,000 - £12,000.
Auctioneer Martin Hughes said: “The seller purchased the physical music archive of one of the world’s biggest publishing companies and therefore unearthed a raft of amazing demos and unheard tracks from huge artists.”
The same firm has previously auctioned off at least two different unreleased Bowie acetates from the same era, one from 1966 called I Do Believe I Love You and another from the following year titled Run Piper Run.
The buyer will not acquire the rights to the recording or its publishing.
Singer-songwriter Bowie died in 2016 at the age of 69 following a private battle with cancer.
Take a listen to I Want Your Love below:
