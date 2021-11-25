Richard Madeley quits I’m A Celebrity after being taken to hospital
Richard Madeley has confirmed that he has quit I’m A Celebrity after being taken to hospital when he was taken ill on set in the early hours of the morning.
Sharing the news on Instagram, he started off by assuring fans that he was ok, writing: “Hello all! Richard here – firstly just to say that I’m absolutely FINE.
“I started to feel briefly unwell in the small hours of the morning and was taken to hospital as a precaution.
“By leaving the camp, I had consequently broken the Covid ‘bubble’ and as such I’ve had to leave the castle and all the wonderful celebs that remain in the camp.
“Obviously I’m gutted to be leaving so soon but the safety of all the campmates is the number one priority.
“I’m incredibly excited to watch their journey continue…even more so at the prospect of being somewhere a little warmer than Gwrych Castle.
“Thank you to everyone who supported me on my brief but completely unforgettable adventure – I’ve made some great friends and honestly had the time of my life.”
He signed off with: “Speak soon, Richard x.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox