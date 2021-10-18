error code: 1003
18 October 2021

Keith Richards and Mick Jagger mark 60 years since fateful first meeting at a train station

By Tina Campbell
18 October 2021

Rockers Keith Richards and Mick Jagger are celebrating 60 years since the anniversary of their first meeting.

The two met for the very first time on October 17 on Platform Two of Dartford station in Kent in 1961.

The encounter was pivotal as a year later they went on to form the Rolling Stones - a blue plaque commemorating the moment was unveiled on the platform in 2015.

They marked the 60th anniversary of that famous meeting while performing a show in California as part of their No Filter tour at the weekend.

After the gig they also shared an image on social media of a special plectrum featuring a picture of the long-time friends and featuring the words: “17 October 1961 - 2021 - 60 years on the same train.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Sir David Amess’s tragic widow makes emotional visit to church where Tory MP husband was killed

news

Nineties nostalgia: See supermodels Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer and co in these incredible throwback photos

fashion and beauty

We must show unbreakable resolve after ‘attack on democracy’ says former PM Gordon Brown

news