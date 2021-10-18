Keith Richards and Mick Jagger mark 60 years since fateful first meeting at a train station
Rockers Keith Richards and Mick Jagger are celebrating 60 years since the anniversary of their first meeting.
The two met for the very first time on October 17 on Platform Two of Dartford station in Kent in 1961.
The encounter was pivotal as a year later they went on to form the Rolling Stones - a blue plaque commemorating the moment was unveiled on the platform in 2015.
They marked the 60th anniversary of that famous meeting while performing a show in California as part of their No Filter tour at the weekend.
After the gig they also shared an image on social media of a special plectrum featuring a picture of the long-time friends and featuring the words: “17 October 1961 - 2021 - 60 years on the same train.”
