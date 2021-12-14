Snoop Dogg has become an internet sensation after stumbling his way through the 2022 Golden Globes nominations livestream announcement.

The rapper, 50, asked viewers to “work with him” after struggling to pronounce the names of various nominees including Ciarán Hinds, Kenneth Branagh and Ben Affleck - or “Been Aff-fleck,” as the Wild & Free hit-maker referred to him.

“Ben Affleck. My fault. Sorry about that, Ben” he laughed as he took another stab at reading the nominations for best supporting actor in a motion picture.

His meme-worthy performance got the thumbs up from Twitter users, with one remarking: “Setting my ringtone to Snoop Dogg saying ‘Ben Affleck’ #GoldenGlobes.”

“Snoop Dogg painstakingly mispronouncing the name of every nominee at the #GoldenGlobes, even Ben Affleck, is verging on performance art,” agreed a second.

While a third chimed in: “Sorry, the Golden Globes barely exist this year, but Snoop Dogg reading the nominations is pure comedy. Dennis Villenueva is my new favorite director.”

The 79th annual Golden Globes is due to take place on January 9, 2022, but unlike in previous years, the ceremony will not air on TV due to controversies about a lack of representation on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) board, and in their awards.

NBCUniversal announced the decision to keep the awards show off-air until 2023 in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter in May.

It read: “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform, however, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes.

“Assuming the organisation executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”