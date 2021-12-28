Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes highest grossing movie of 2021 after taking $1billion at box office
Spider-Man: No Way Home is officially the highest grossing movie of 2021 having crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office just 12 days after being released in cinemas.
Tom Holland’s latest outing as the Marvel web-slinging superhero is the first film released during the pandemic to reach that landmark figure.
The last flick to gross $1 billion at the global box office was Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker in 2019 with no other Hollywood production even coming close since the pandemic began two years ago, according to data from media analytics firm Comscore.
Global takings for Spiderman: No Way Home reached $1.05 billion at the weekend with the film yet to be released in China, currently the world’s biggest cinema market.
Spider-Man: No Way Home is directed by Jon Watts and also stars Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Willem Dafoe and Jamie Foxx.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox