10 November 2021

Squid Game season 2 confirmed by Netflix after first series nets 111m viewers

By Tina Campbell
The creator of Netflix’s hugely successful Squid Game has confirmed that the show will return for a second series.

It has become the streaming giant’s biggest show to-date having shot to number one in 80 countries and been viewed by an estimated 111million viewers, so a second outing seemed inevitable.

Now, creator and writer Hwang Dong-hyuk has said the words that Squid Game fans have been waiting to hear, it’s game on for season 2!

Speaking to the Associated Press, he said: “So there’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!

“But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now, I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So I will promise you this... Gi-Hun will come back and he will do something for the world.”

Season one showed 456 cash-strapped contestants risk their lives playing a series of deadly versions of Korean children’s games with the last person standing receiving a life-changing sum of money.

No date has yet been set for Squid Game season 2, but Netflix will undoubtedly want to strike while the iron is still hot.

