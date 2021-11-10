Squid Game season 2 confirmed by Netflix after first series nets 111m viewers
The creator of Netflix’s hugely successful Squid Game has confirmed that the show will return for a second series.
It has become the streaming giant’s biggest show to-date having shot to number one in 80 countries and been viewed by an estimated 111million viewers, so a second outing seemed inevitable.
Now, creator and writer Hwang Dong-hyuk has said the words that Squid Game fans have been waiting to hear, it’s game on for season 2!
Speaking to the Associated Press, he said: “So there’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!
“But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now, I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So I will promise you this... Gi-Hun will come back and he will do something for the world.”
Season one showed 456 cash-strapped contestants risk their lives playing a series of deadly versions of Korean children’s games with the last person standing receiving a life-changing sum of money.
No date has yet been set for Squid Game season 2, but Netflix will undoubtedly want to strike while the iron is still hot.
