Take plenty of popcorn! Robert Pattinson’s The Batman set to be the longest Batman movie ever
The Batman is not only one of the highest anticipated movies of 2022, it could also be the longest.
While it has yet to be officially confirmed by Warner Bros., IMAX Melbourne’s listing for The Batman gives the film’s runtime as 176 minutes, so just four minutes short of three hours.
This would rank it among the longest superhero movies of all time, and the longest standalone Batman movie, if discounting Zack Snyder’s Ultimate Cut of Batman v. Superman, which came in at 183 minutes.
According to the film’s official synopsis, the action will follow Bruce Wayne (Pattinson) after “two years of stalking the streets... striking fear into the hearts of criminals. With only a few trusted allies – Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) – amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.
“When The Riddler (Paul Dano) begins targeting ‘Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations’, cryptic clues see Batman encounter the likes of Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) and The Penguin (Colin Farrell).
“As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City,’ it concludes.
The Batman will be released in both US and UK cinemas on March 4.
