02 November 2021

Disney+ debuts first trailer for new live action series The Book of Boba Fett

By Tina Campbell
02 November 2021

Disney+ have debuted the first action-packed trailer for new live action series The Book of Boba Fett.

First teased in an end-credit scene following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett continues the adventures of Boba (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) as they navigate the underworld and stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The latest Star Wars spin-off sees Boba look to make his mark through unity and respect instead of by sheer domination.

While they don’t appear in the trailer, Luke Skywalker and Grogu aka Baby Yoda, are reportedly set to make an appearance in the new show.

