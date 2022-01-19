Amazon confirms Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power as full series title and launch date
Amazon Prime has finally confirmed the full title of its highly anticipated Lord of the Rings TV show and when it will be landing on the streaming service.
In a new video shared to social media, it confirmed that the series based on the books written by J. R. R. Tolkien will be called Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
“The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men,” said showrunners J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay in a statement.
“Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring – but before there was one, there were many… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all,” they added.
The series is set to launch on September 2 with new episodes being made available on a weekly basis.
Season one was shot in New Zealand, with production for the already green lit season two moving to the UK
The cast for the series includes Morfydd Clark, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.
