Tiger King scripted series Joe vs Carole drops first trailer with Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic’s feud revisited
The first trailer for upcoming scripted series Joe vs Carole is finally here.
That’s right Joe Exotic and his nemesis Carole Baskin are back on screen, this time portrayed by John Cameron Mitchell and Kate McKinnon, whom even the real Baskin may need to do a double-take when she sees.
Based on the Wondery podcast Joe Exotic: Tiger King., the eight-part series will zoom in on the fierce rivalry between the two big cat business owners, which resulted in Exotic being sent to prison for hiring a hit-man to kill Baskin along with a catalogue of animal cruelty charges.
Don’t expect a re-telling of Netflix’s hugely successful Tiger King however, Joe vs Carole claims to tell the story behind the duo’s beef that the streaming giant left on the cutting room floor.
The series also stars Kyle MacLachlan as Howard Baskin, Brian Van Holt as John Reinke, Sam Keeley as John Finlay, Nat Wolff as Travis Maldonado, Marlo Kelly as Jamie Murdock, William Fichtner as Rick Kirkham, Dean Winters as Jeff Lowe and David Wenham as Don Lewis – Baskin’s first husband, who despite allegations she killed him, is reportedly ‘alive and well’.
The series will be available to stream in the US on Peacock from March 4, and via Sky and NOW TV in the UK.
