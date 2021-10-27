Netflix releases trailer for Tiger King season 2, teasing ‘more murder and mayhem’
Netflix have a released a trailer for the upcoming Tiger King season 2 teasing even more “murder, mayhem and madness”.
An official synopsis of the series reads: “With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with Tiger King 2 as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners.
“Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson, return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait.”
Baskin however was quick to distance herself from the second series after Netflix confirmed that it was definitely happening, writing on Instagram: “I don’t know how they put out a Tiger King 2 when Joe Schreibvogel’s [aka Joe Exotic] in jail and I’m refusing to be played again.
Rebecca Chaiklin [co-director of Tiger King] said she wanted to ‘clear the air’ about what they did to me in Tiger King. I told her to lose my number. There is no explanation for such a betrayal and false portrayal.”
She is set to star in her own series, Carole Baskin: Cage Fight, on discovery+ next month, exploring the mistreatment of animals at Exotic’s former zoo.
Tiger King 2 will stream globally on Netflix from November 17.
