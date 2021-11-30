Tom Holland won’t be hanging up his Spider-Man costume any time soon, according to new reports.

Despite the actor, 25, previously hinting that latest film No Way Home will be his last as the webslinger, long-time Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal says otherwise.

Speaking to Fandango, she said that No Way Home will NOT be the end for either Spider-Man or Tom Holland, explaining: “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,

“We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn’t part of… we’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

The cast are currently promoting No Way Home ahead of its release next month and while Brit star Tom tried to dodge questions about Amy’s comments, it was to no avail.

Speaking to French TV show Quotidien he said: “Listen, all I’ll say is we have some very, very exciting things to be talking about.

“I don’t know what those things are or what they will transpire to be, but it looks like it’s an incredibly bright future ahead.”

Adding: “And, as I’ve said before, Spider-Man will forever live in me.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is released in UK cinemas on December 15 and in US cinemas on December 17.