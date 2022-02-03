Tom Holland says his future as Spider-Man is uncertain as No Way Home ‘might’ be his last movie
Tom Holland has confessed that Spider-Man: No Way Home could be his last time as the web-slinger.
The London-born star, 25, was the youngest actor to ever play Spider-Man onscreen when originally cast and has played the Marvel superhero in three Spider-Man movies, plus, two Avengers flicks.
Appearing on ITV’s This Morning today however, he told Holly Willoughby and Josie Gibson – who was stepping-in for regular host Phillip Schofield while he recovers from Covid-19 – that his future was uncertain.
“It could be my last Spider-Man, but the first one could have been,” he explained.
Adding: “If it’s time, I would step down proudly.”
He also told of his relief at finally being able to speak openly about the fact that former Spider-Men Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Speaking about his relationship with the actors, he said: “To have that brotherhood was quite special.”
Spider-Man: No Way Home passed the $1 billion mark at the international box office over the weekend.
It is currently the sixth-highest grossing film of all-time globally, and has not yet received a release date in China, making its international totals more impressive.
Holland will next be seen starring alongside Mark Wahlberg in action-adventure film Uncharted, which is based on the video game series of the same name.
Uncharted is released in UK cinemas on February 11 and in the US on February 18.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox