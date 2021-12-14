Travis Scott pulled from 2022 Coachella festival line-up after Astroworld crowd crush tragedy
Travis Scott has been pulled from the line-up of the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, according to US reports.
It comes after 10 people were killed and hundreds of others were injured following a crowd surge at the 30-year-old Sicko Mode rapper’s Astroworld Festival in Texas on November 5.
An online petition was created the day after on Change.org calling for Scott’s removal from the festival along with other scheduled live performances which as of Sunday, had received over 60,000 signatures.
The online petition reads: “With the recent tragedy and unnecessary death at Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert, due to Scott’s own gross negligence and sheer lack of compassion for human life, we ask AEG, Paul Tollet, and Goldenvoice to remove his [sic] as performer at all of their festivals.”
Variety have reached out to representatives for Scott - real name Jacques Bermon Webster II - and Coachella organisers, but have not received comment or confirmation of the Coachella reports.
Scott is facing billions of dollars in lawsuits over the controversial concert, for which his lawyers have claimed he has “no legal responsibility”.
