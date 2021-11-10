Travis Scott sued by family of nine-year-old boy placed in coma after deadly Astroworld crowd surge
Travis Scott and organisers of his Astroworld Festival have been hit with a $1m lawsuit by the family of a nine-year-old boy who was injured at the concert and is now in a "critical condition" in hospital.
Ezra Blount, from Tyler, Texas, was "trampled nearly to death by other concertgoers" on the opening day of the festival on November 5 during a crowd surge that claimed the lives of eight people and left hundreds of others seriously injured.
He is currently on a ventilator and in an induced coma after suffering from damage to the ‘liver, kidney and brain’, according to a suit filed in Harris County.
The family accuses Scott, along with Astroworld Festival organisers Live Nation, Scoremore Mgmt., Cactus Jack Records, and NRG Park of negligence.
Papers filed say they "egregiously failed in their duty to protect the health, safety and lives of those in attendance at the concert.
“Many individuals were seen lifting up the unconscious bodies of friends and strangers and surfed the over the top of the crowd, hoping to send them to safety.
“Further, several individuals were shouting for help with CPR and pleading with Defendants to stop the concert.”
Scott is reported to have continued to perform for 40 minutes despite pleas from the crowd to stop as the chaos ensued.
