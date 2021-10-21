Warner Bros hits back at Ruby Rose claims of toxic work environment on Batwoman
Warner Bros has accused Ruby Rose of rewriting history as it hit back at her claims of there being poor working conditions on the set of Batwoman.
The 35-year-old genderfluid star exited the TV show after just one series in 2019 and was replaced by Javicia Leslie.
Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Ruby described the show as “awful” and made a series of allegations of abuse, negligence and poor working conditions.
Adding that they “wouldn’t return for any amount of money... nor did I quit”.
Show makers Warner Bros have now turned the tables saying that they didn’t hire Ruby for a second season due to concerns about their conduct on set.
In a statement to the BBC, Warner Bros accused Ruby of “revisionist history... aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the studio.”
They continued: “The truth is that Warner Bros Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behaviour that were extensively reviewed for all concerned.”
